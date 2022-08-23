.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FOLLOWING the continued attack on the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, the Oborevwori family of Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area, has said nobody else bears Francis Oborevwori in the family and community as a whole.

Patriarch of the Oborevwori dynasty, Pa Thompson Oborevwori, who made clarification in a chat with newsmen, condemned in very strong terms the level of lies, blackmail and distortion of information that is being orchestrated by some politicians in the State against their son, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori.

The ninety years old elder brother to the father of the Speaker (late Chief Samuel Oborevwori), who is also the most senior man of Osubi Community, said both the immediate family of Oborevwori and entire Osubi community were shocked and saddened over the ugly development.

He explained that Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori is a worthy son of the Oborevwori family, adding that “no other family member bears same name with him as Francis.

“Our findings have also proven that there is no known person in Osubi community and the entire Delta State that bears the name Francis Oborevwori. No matter the antics of blackmailers, the truth shall prevail.”

The nonagenarian appealed to those deeply involved in the pull-him-down mission against their son, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori over his emergence as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for 2023 the gubernatorial election to stop forthwith and seek the face of God for forgiveness.

Also, the “Otota” (Spokesman) of the Osubi Community, Pa Raymond Ighotemu, who also spoke with newsmen, said although he is aware that politics has its ugly side but not to the extent of the fraud and level of blackmail being perpetrated by some politicians against Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori after his landslide victory at the May 25th, 2022 PDP primaries.

Pa Ighotemu emphasized that there is no other person in Osubi community that bears the name Francis Oborevwori other than Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

He insisted that the fake forensic report that popped up at the weekend was fraudulent and another step to further misinform the public and advised those bent in smearing the highly earned reputation of the Speaker to retrace their steps and embrace peace and true reconciliation.

Two former colleagues of the Speaker when he was a Councilor in Okpe Local Government Area during the time of Chief Austin Ogbabunor as Chairman, Hon Justin Akporagbarhe and Barrister Victor Efurhievwe, who spoke in the same vein, challenged anyone bearing the name Francis Oborevwori to present himself for public knowledge.

They affirmed that Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori was their colleagues in Okpe in 1996, saying that there is no other person that bears the name Francis Oborevwori anywhere in the local government area.

The duo condemned politics of bitterness and urged those fighting the Speaker to stop and join forces with him in his Gubernatorial ambition.

