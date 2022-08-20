As tobacco consumption kills over 16,000 Nigerians annually

NTCA wants NOA to intensify sensitisation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Orientation Agency, NOA, yesterday, expressed readiness to partner the Tobacco Control Alliance, NTCA, on tobacco control across the country.

The Director General, NOA, Dr Garba Abari, stated this while receiving a delegation from NTCA led by its Chairman, Akinbode Oluwafemi, at the headquarters of NOA in Abuja.

Abari described tobacco control as very important, which he pointed that the young population of Nigerians are presently vulnerable to the menace of tobacco smoking and its devastating impact.

He also lamented how actors and actresses promote tobacco in movie scenes, thereby negatively impacting on the youth who have copied their habit of tobacco smoking and taking of hard drugs.

Read Also:

NOA promises collaboration with NTCA on tobacco control

He therefore pledged to open the doors of the agency for full collaboration with NTCA on effective tobacco control.

The delegation from the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance had Philip Jakpor, Director of Programmes, CAPPA, Mr Chibuike Nwokorie, Project Officer, NTCA, Paul Ashibel, Communication Officer, NTCA, and Abayomi Sarumi, Digital Media Manager, CAPPA.

Earlier, Chairman, Board of NTCA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, who was also leader of the delegation said tobacco consumption kills about 16,000 Nigerians annually, but added that the figure is conservative and the actual number from an updated survey will most likely be higher.

According to him factors responsible for this huge tobacco mortality in Nigeria is traceable to the proliferation of Shisha in the Nigerian market, which tobacco companies market as a safer alternative to conventional cigarettes; an assertion that science has debunked as untrue.

He emphatically stated that Shisha has a higher concentration of chemicals, most of which are known to cause cancer and is twice as deadly as conventional tobacco products.

On placement of tobacco products in movies and other entertainment products as a form advertised by tobacco companies he pointed that these companies grossly violate provisions of the National Tobacco Control Act, 2015, which bans tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

This presents a challenge because young people are negatively influenced to take up smoking which often becomes a gateway to the use of hard drugs.

He also added that smoking and public health menace have a direct link to the security problems currently bedeviling the country.

He made it clear that Nigeria is a signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and has gone a step further towards implementing the recommendations of the convention through the enactment of the National Tobacco Control Act in 2015 and the approval of its Implementing Regulations in 2019.

On the visit to DG NOA, he (Oluwafemi) said NOA with its strategic mandate, offices across all the 774 local government areas and national reach has a clear duty of public education and awareness in the fight to ensure that Nigeria is tobacco-free.

The delegation therefore requested to partner with NOA to take the tobacco-free message to local communities and all Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS