By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Managing Director, Cross River Water Board Limited, CRSWBL, Mr Victor Ekpo has assured residents of Calabar that there would be 24hours uninterrupted public water supply from next week.

Ekpo who gave the assurance during an interview with Vanguard in Calabar on Monday said that some parts of the metropolis and environs have already started getting public water supply.

He explained that what was delaying the total coverage was because of damage to its pipes by company laying optic fibre cables across the city.

He further said that the reason why the board have refused to pumped out water was to avoid flooding the city.

His words : “I can guarantee you that at worst, 80 percent of the capital city, Calabar, will enjoy 24 hours uninterrupted water supply from the board from next week.

“As we speak, we have started supply to some part and our plan for total coverage is been delayed by our cables that were destroyed by those laying cables.

“We have arrived in an agreement agreement company and already started the replacement of some of these pipes.”

Speaking further, he said water supply from its other substations in the state would be delayed because of some contingency.

Ekpo however said that the board have started pumping out water to some residents of Ogoja, in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

“We are working hard at sorting out these issues and I cam assure that soonest, we will have our people smile again.

The water board boss however appealed to those indebted to the utility company to pay for them to enjoy the improved service of the water board.

Recall that Ekpo had recently cried out that N1.2 billion debt been owed the utility company by customers have affected its service delivery to the people.

He had stated that the debt which covered the period of January 2020 to March 2021, had made it impossible to replace broken down pipes, fix the generating sets and buy chemicals for water treatment

