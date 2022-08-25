..Promises to mobilize total support for pioneer President, Osanebi

The leadership of Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, today Inaugurated the new executive in Ukwuani Chapter.

The Inauguration earlier slated for 19th but postponed to 26th because of the funeral service of Late Sen. Patrick Osakwe, was held at De Kings Hotel, Obinomba.

Speaking at the Inauguration, President of Ndokwa Youths worldwide, Comr. Onwubolu Benjamin said the movement was formed for two principal reason, to give a voice to Ndokwa youths and to support candidates that will attract the kind of development Ndokwa people deserve.

Comr. Onwubolu added that, since the All Progressive Congress, APC, chose pioneer president of the Movement, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as their Deputy Governorship Candidate, the youths of Ndokwa Nation are bound by honour to support the party.

Earlier, the Secretary General of NNYM, Idi Presley said youths of Ndokwa Nation will mobilize massive support across the three local government areas.

He said also that youths of Delta across all ethnicity have agreed that it’s Youth O’clock and it’s only those without the interest of Ndokwa Nation that will support any other gubernatorial ticket besides that of Agege and Osanebi.

Those Inaugurated today are the chapter coordinator, Comr. Onyeisue Lucky, Secretary, Comr. Best Nnazom and other members of the chapter executive inclusive of all clan coordinators.

