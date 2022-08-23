L-R: Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai Captain Reginald Adoki and Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike.

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS KADA , has returned to Nigeria, 17 days after embarking on a voyage to Guinea Bissau.

The new Landing ship Tank’s voyage is her first national assignment since she arrived in Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates on May 27,2022.

She sailed from Lagos, on August 6,2022, to disembark military hardware for the Nigerian Contingent in ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea Bissau. She arrived at the port of Bissau, Guinea Bissau , seven days after.

The mission is part of Nigeria’s effort to enhance security in the West African region.

Recall that an Economic Community of West African States , ECOWAS contingent was deployed to Guinea Bissau under the auspices of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Force ,after the President of Guinea Bissau, President Umaro Sisoco Embalo escaped a coup attempt in February 2022.

Consequently, troops of Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana and Ivory Coast which make up the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea Bissau were given one-year renewable mandate to stabilize the country.

Among the participating countries, only Nigeria used her platform to convey the Military hardware.

On arrival, NNS KADA berthed at the jetty of the Nigerian Navy Ship , Beecroft , Apapa, Tuesday, August 23,2022.

While welcoming NNS KADA and her Ship’s company, Chief of the Naval Staff ,Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo , explained that one of the roles of the Nigerian Navy was strategic sealift which NNS KADA performed commendably to support the ECOWAS mandate, in line with Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

Represented by the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike, he said the Nigerian Navy would continue to leverage on the sealift capability, as it seeks further collaboration with Sister services.

While expressing satisfaction for successfully performing her mission, he urged the Ship’s company to be on standby for her next mission as exigency of Service would permit.

He said, “It is a very huge congratulations to the Commanding Officer and the Ship’s company. We have gone out to perform a national assignment and this national assignment is based on the improvised protocol. We have assisted to put in place everything and the ECOWAS stabilization force in Guinea Bissau.

“Other participating countries used other forms of transport to place their equipment but Nigeria Navy on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, used our sailing capability to transport our equipment, making us the only nation within the sub-region to do this, this is a very big feat and I think that we deserve a round of applause” he said.

Senior Naval officers that accompanied the representative of the Chief of the Naval Staff to receive NNS KADA were: the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai; Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere; representative of the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command,, Rear Admiral Kohath Levi; Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley; Director of Operations, Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire and the Fleet Commander , Western Flat, Rear Admiral Samson Bura, among others.

