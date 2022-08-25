By Olayinka Ajayi

The candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, representing Akoko North West of Ondo State House of Assembly, Kolawole Oluwaseyi, has commended governor Rotimi Akeredolu for enlisting the Monarch of Okeagbe, Oba Oladunjoye Fajana as a first class Monarch in Ondo State.

In a statement, the NNPP candidate who on behalf of the sons and daughters of Oke-Agbe, Akoko, said: “it gives me great joy and pride to celebrate our highly respected Monarch, Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, The Ajana Afa of Okeagbe, on his elevation to a first class monarch.

“Taking into cognisance the tough and thorny journey passed through to secure the respect and recognition of the stool in the overall interests and benefits of the people of Igbeinland, we join all well-meaning people of the land and residents to say the elevation is deserving.

“We are extremely grateful to the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for bestowing this honour upon our community. We pray that the Almighty God will continue to guide the Governor as he carries out the hard duties of his job”.

