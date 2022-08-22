New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, yesterday stormed his home of Ilaro, promising the people good governance from 2023.

Ajadi particularly promised the electorates definite areas of their lives if voted in as the next governor of Ogun State.

He expressed happiness about the massive turnout of Ogun people from across the 20 local governments of the state, adding that it was high time Ogun people felt the real impact of democracy.

“Insecurity; power failure; bad roads and unemployment are the first targets to be tackled before dealing with other irregularities one after the other,” he said.

He urged them to resolve to play their parts by voting massively for NNPP in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking along the same line, the state chairman of the party, Oginni Olaposi Sunday, said the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, had failed to fulfil promises his party made to the citizens of Ogun State, adding that Ajadi would fulfil his promises in line with his tradition of promise and do.

He said the NNPP gubernatorial hopeful had had a tradition of humanitarianism, and would not fail the Ogun people.

“He has done different empowerment programmes for the youths in Ogun State and also helped some poor students in paying their tuition fees,” he said.

Also speaking. the Southwest Zonal Secretary and Ajadi campaign Director General, Tunde Oke, said the PDP had failed the people of Ogun State before the APC took over, emphasising that it would be through the victory of NNPP that the electorates could overcome the present challenges from the incumbent APC government.

“If we want the positive change to reflect in Ogun State, we, should not hesitate to embrace the candidature of Olufemi Ajadi,” he said.

Ajadi’s mother, Chief Mrs Oguntoyinbo Adebisi Ojenike, Iyalode of Ilaro, who attended the event along with some other relatives acknowledged the presence of other citizens of Ogun State, especially the women.

The elder Oguntoyinbo pleaded with all indigenous people and other electorates in Ogun State to help the course of its future by voting massively for his son in the 2023 general election.

Among other political dignitaries that attended the event were the Ajadi deputy governor, Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo; state assembly candidates while music was performed by the young rising musician, Olajide Temitope, popularly known as Tope Indomie.

RELATED NEWS