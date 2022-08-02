.

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

REMITTANCES from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, fell sharply by about 1000 per cent in eight years, contributing sharply to the dollar scarcity that triggered the sharp depreciation of the naira, a source in the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, insisted yesterday.

The reaction followed NNPC’s rebuttal to allegations of zero remittance to the CBN. NNPC said it remitted $2.7 billion into its CBN accounts in the first six months of this year. The remittance according to NNPC sources comprise $645 million for dividend paid by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company Ltd, and $1.786 billion from the NNPC operational activities.

However CBN sources stated last night that average monthly remittance by the NNPC had fallen sharply by over 1000 per cent from what it used to be in 2014.

Speaking further on the implication of the sharp decline in NNPC remittance, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The CBN requires at least $1. 8 billion monthly to fund the import obligations of Nigerians. How come nobody is asking the CBN how it is funding these import obligations of Nigerians.”

According to the CBN source, “From the report being circulated, NNPC only remitted $1. 786 billion to the CBN in 6 months. This is an average of less than $300 million monthly. Sometime in 2014 NNPC remitted $3.4 billion in one month to the CBN. Is the CBN therefore wrong to say that NNPC did not remit anything if the average they claim they sent was only $300 million?”

“The truth is that the NNPC must sit up and stop the bleeding in Nigeria’s treasury.

“Only recently, reports went round that fuel queues started building up again because the NNPC could not fund the importation of petrol into Nigeria.”

The source also said that both NNPC and Ministry of Finance pleaded with the CBN to borrow $500m from Afrexim Bank on behalf of NNPC to pay for import of petrol in March. This $500m will be paid by the CBN when it falls due.

RELATED NEWS