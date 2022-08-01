.

By Biodun Busari

Special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor has said the call by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) that the Federal Government (FG) should not release the separatist agitator is a disrespect to the United Nations.

Recall that United Nations Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, about a week ago, asked FG to release Kanu unconditionally but CNG said the world’s governing body should not interfere in Nigeria’s internal legal processes.

It, therefore, told President Muhammadu Buhari-led government that releasing Kanu would lead to more violence.

In a reaction to this, Ejimakor via Twitter said the CNG’s call was a disrespectful attack, and he urged the Nigeria Bar Association to intervene in the matter.

Ejimakor said, “The call by the Coalition of Northern Groups for disobedience of the UN directives on #MNK is contemptuous. The diatribe against the UN added insult to injury. I expect Nigerian Bar and other Nigerians to censure the call and advise prompt compliance with the directives.”

