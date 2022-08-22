By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

INDIGENES of nine local government areas of Akwa Ibom State, namely, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Uyo, Uruan, Abak, Oruk Anam, Nsit Ibom, Ibesikpo Asutan, and Etinan, have lamented the omission of their communities as Oil and Gas producing areas.

They expressed anger that their areas were not part of the meeting the state Ministry of Power and Petroleum Development held recently with only Ibeno, Onna, Eket, and Esit Eket local government areas in the state on the issue of Petroleum Industry Act(PIA).

Speaking with newsmen weekend in Uyo, Comrade Kufre Emmanson, Coordinator of Gas pipeline communities of the 9 Local Govermment Aeeas described the issue as unacceptable, noting that the Paramount Rulers of the affected Local governments have already written to the Ministry regarding the matter.

Emmanson, however appealed to the indigenes to remain calm and wait for state government’s response to the Paramount Rulers’ letter notifying it of omission of their communities which are hosting the East Horizon Gas Company Limited till date.

His words: “We are demanding for inclusion of the 58 communities in Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Uyo, Uruan, Abak, Oruk Anam, Nsit Ibom, Ibesikpo Asutan, and Etinan, local government areas as oil and gas host communities in Akwa Ibom state.

” This is sequel to the meeting held in Uyo last month between the Ministry of Power and Petroleum development Akwa Ibom State, with the oil producing local government areas in Akwa Ibom State, concerning the Petroleum Industry Act without the above nine LGAs

“We are aware that the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 clearly stated that ‘Host communities” are those whose oil and gas pipeline passes their communities and also clearly stated the three percent dividends to Host communities which these 9 Local governments should be part of.

“The East Horizon Gas Company Limited constructed a natural Gas pipeline from Ukanafun that passes through all the nine local governments and terminates in Akansoko in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River State.

“I want to appeal to our people to remain calm, shun violence, vandalism of government property, and maintain peace in our communities as the Paramount Rulers have assured that necessary action will be taken legally if the nine LGs are not included as oil and gas producing communities in the state”

He appreciated the Paramount Rulers for the confidence reposed in his leadership to handle the issues affecting the oil and gas communities, and for their continued prayers for his protection while carrying out the assigned responsibility in the interest of the community.

