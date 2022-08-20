Chairman of Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) and multiple award winner, Mike Ochonma have been selected among the select group of international motoring journalists that will be voting at this year’s EQUIP AUTO global event in Paris, France next October.

As an automotive jury at the forthcoming historic even, Mike Ochonma, the motoring editor of Business A.M, one of Nigeria’s leading financial and business newspaper and online publication would be joining his colleagues from the global specialist media, French regional titles and French general interest and business media in the global voting process.

EQUIP AUTO Paris, the reference trade event for innovation in automotive aftersales and services for connected mobility, will take place from October 18 to 22, 2022, at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, Paris. Like every other edition, this year’s event includes the organisation of the international grands prix for automotive innovation.A jury made up of French and international journalists will distinguish the most innovative products and services in each of seven categories

They include bodywork and paintwork lubricants, vehicle care products, washing, roadside services

original equipment and tyres parts, equipment and components for after-sales, garage tooling and equipment, digital solutions, IT, connectivity and mobility.sustainable development and circular economy.

Each judge can choose to vote in the category (or categories) in which they feel they have specific expertise. Voting will take place online on a special platform dedicated to the International Grands Prix for Automotive Innovation. The final voting will take place early September that will determine this year’s eventual winners thast will be announced in October.

RELATED NEWS