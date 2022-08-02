ISenator Florence Ita-Giwa (2nd right), host and adviser; flanked from left by Effiwatt Edem, Co-Ordinator; Prince Edwin Okon, Chairman, and Prince Ndoma Odey, Chairman, Planning Committee, all of Cross River Unity Forum, at the unveiling of Ini Nnyi Edi Emi (It’s Our Turn) for Cross River South governorship turn, in Lagos.

All Nigerians need is service; leadership based on service. And the fact that youths have become conscious of their socio-political realities is encouraging.

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa made these points, on Sunday, at the unveiling of ‘Ini Nnyin Edi Emi’ for the realisation of a governor of Cross River South extraction for the state.

She also explained that ‘Ini Nnyin Edi Emi,’ meaning ‘It’s our turn’, was a rallying philosophy for the realisation of the rotational governorship seat of Cross River state.

At the event, organised by Cross River Unity Forum, Ita-Giwa said: “There was an agreement to rotate the governorship in Cross River State.

“It’s the turn of Cross River South and Senator Bassey Otu is the candidate and governor-in-waiting.

“The next generation is waiting. They are becoming aware and involved. So we cannot let them down.

“Rotation is an understanding. It’s not constitutional. But a service-oriented leaders must realise how these kind of understanding aid the people’s welfare.

“Ini Nnyin Edi Emi is not just a rallying cry. It is a philosophy that will drive our political consciousness.

“Leadership is welfare and that’s what Nigerians want.

“And Nigerians reciprocate service. I represented my people in the National Assembly. They voted for me four times.

“You can be on the waters for two hours to reach them. But I brought service and welfare to them.

“A service-based leadership would take care of insecurity because the people’s welfare would be on the front burner always.”

The leadership of Cross River Unity Forum, organisers of the unveiling of ‘Ini Nnyin Edi Emi’, all spoke along same line, urging other senatorial districts of the state to support Prince Otu.

They include Effiwatt Edem, Co-Ordinator; Prince Edwin Okon, Chairman, and Prince Ndoma Odey, Chairman, Planning Committee, among others, all of Cross River Unity Forum.

The event also had cultural performances by young men, with Senator Ita-Giwa pointing out that the youth needed to do more.

“And we owe them a duty to set things right, otherwise tomorrow they will ask us what happened about the things that were rightfully theirs,” she cautioned.

Vanguard News

