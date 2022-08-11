By Biodun Busari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has warned the Nigerian populace not to hate one another while they support their preferred presidential candidates in the warm-up for the 2023 general elections.

He gave the analogy of what happened between former President Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari that a lot of Nigerians killed themselves for them, but the two are alive at peace with each other today.

Omokri said these in two tweets on his verified Twitter page on Thursday, adding that Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi will congratulate whoever wins among them in the presidential election.

“Don’t hate each other over politicians. If Atiku wins, he will reach out to Tinubu and Obi. Same with Tinubu and Obi, if they win. Take Buhari and Jonathan. Many people died over their 2011 election. More died in 2015. Today, are they not at peace with each other?

“The worst thing you can do is hate each other because you are an Obidient and your neighbour is Atikulated, while your colleague is Battified.

“As this photo shows, those on whose behalf you are hating, don’t hate themselves on your behalf! Relate and do not hate!” Omokri said.

Recently, Tinubu, Atiku and Obi of the All Progressives Congress, APC; the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, respectively, have become popular for politicking on social media due to engagement with, and discussions among their supporters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the embargo on campaigns by political parties for presidential candidates will be lifted on September 28, 2022.

