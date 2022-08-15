Nigerian startup, Squirrel Media Technologies Limited has unveiled SquirrelPR, a solution that enables corporate communications units of organisations and Public Relations agencies to automate and streamline their media relations processes.

With SquirrelPR, users can build and maintain the most updated media database, and make processes like story pitching, press distribution, story tracking, management of press conferences, and general relations with the media seamless.

The co-founder, SquirrelPR, James Ezechukwu told journalists at the launch in Lagos that the solution is the first PR DIY tool in Africa specifically developed for media managers to enhance their productivity.

He said, “SquirrelPR hopes to redefine the way PR agencies and media relations officers approach their job. We are optimistic that this technology will revolutionise the media relations sub-sector. This is a simple, easy-to-use solution that any media manager will find invaluable in their day-t0-day operations.

“At the heart of SquirrelPR is the ability to deepen the relationship between the media manager and his main constituency – the journalists.”

On SquirrelPR, users can distribute press releases without intermediaries, as the software facilitates the connection and lets users distribute contents directly to journalists, letting users reach as many as a thousand journalists in just one click and under three minutes and can monitor the distribution and publication of press releases across the web, without leaving the SquirrelPR dashboard.

SquirrelPR also lets users to organize press conferences and media parleys, managing invitations, check-ins, checkouts, send press kit and receive post-event feedback from attendees. The solution also helps you maintain steady connection with the media through an interactive messaging feature.

The platform has aggregated over 600 active and practicing journalists so far, allowing users without any existing media databases to discover relevant journalists and pitch stories to them individually.

Ezechuwku who is also the Chief Technology Officer of SquirrelPR, reiterated that the technology will play a critical role in media relations management across industries as it leverages unique and evolving technology that brings to the fore the core values necessary for media relationship management.

“Currently, the public relations process are conducted manually. Therefore, SquirrelPR lets you automate your process and gets things done at a fraction of the time previously required. Imagine being able to send your press release to a thousand journalists within three minutes and curate all your publications from anywhere across the web in less than a minute. That’s the magic of SquirrelPR automation,” Ezechukwu said.

