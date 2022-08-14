The Commanding Officer NNS KADA having a hand shake with the Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS KADA, weekend, arrived the port of Bissau, Guinea Bissau , seven days after it embarked on a voyage from Lagos.

The voyage which is her first national assignment since she arrived Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates on May 27, 2022,

Is part of the strategic sealift role of the Nigerian Navy.

Recall that an Economic Community of West African States , ECOWAS contingent was deployed to Guinea Bissau under the auspices of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Force ,after the President of Guinea Bissau, President Umaro Sisoco Embalo escaped a coup attempt in February 2022.

Consequently, troops of Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana and Ivory Coast which make up the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea Bissau were given one-year renewable mandate to stabilize the country.

NNS KADA’s sail to Guinea Bissau according to the Nigerian Navy, was in actualization of the Federal Government’s directive for the Nigerian Navy to convey military hardware meant for own troops in carrying out stabilization mission in Guinea Bissau.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Navy and signed by the Western Naval Command Information Officer, Commander Edward Yeibo, NNS KADA’s Ship Company was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde, Amb John James; the ECOWAS representative in Guinea Bissau, Prof Hamidu Boli and Deputy Force Commander Colonel Antoine Kore amongst other dignitaries.

During the reception of NNS KADA, the Ambassador according to the statement, ” was filled with joy in receiving a vessel of such magnitude in Guinea Bissau. He expressed appreciation that the arrival of NNS KADA to Guinea Bissau was a strong indication that Nigeria is very much concerned in the wellbeing of her counterparts in ECOWAS and Africa as whole.

“Amb John James used the opportunity to assure the citizens of Guinea Bissau that the presence of NNS KADA in Guinea Bissau was not for drumbeats of war as against the speculations by the public, but rather, the presence of NNS KADA was a supportive role to Guinea Bissau to achieve stability, peace and order and economic development”

The ambassador reiterated that ‘’ it does not matter whether Nigeria as a Nation has problems or not, we should always be there for our ECOWAS counterparts’’.

He therefore charged the Nigerian Contingents in Guinea Bissau to ensure that the delivered military hardware was used for the supportive roles which it was meant for.

Similarly, the ECOWAS representative in Guinea Bissau, Prof Hamidu Boli thanked the Nigerian government for demonstrating itself as the giant of Africa , by deploying a vessel of such gigantic size to Guinea Bissau. He added that Nigeria had always shown that she will be behind the stability and integration of ECOWAS countries. He also, appreciated Nigeria for the show of concern to all ECOWAS troubled countries.

The Commanding Officer NNS KADA, Navy Captain Reginald Adoki, also thanked the Nigerian Ambassador to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde for the effusive reception accorded the Ships’ Company.

RELATED NEWS