By Moses Nosike

The Nigerian Marketing Awards® has been awarded the Awards Trust Mark accreditation by the Independent Awards Standards Council(IASC).The accreditation from the United Kingdom based IASC makes Nigerian Marketing Awards the first marketing awards in Nigeria to be accorded this recognition.

The Awards Trust Mark Scheme is a not profit accreditation programme managed by the IASC to enhance trust between those entering award schemes and organizations running such awards. In a letter conveying the awards, Karen Sutton, Member, IASC, congratulated Nigerian Marketing Awards for passing the criteria for the Accredited Standards Awards Trust Mark.

Mr. Anthony Agenmonmen, founder, Nigerian Marketing Awards, said that the organization is immensely proud of this achievement and the opportunity to be listed in a global directory of awards: http//www.awards-list.co.uk. “This accreditation is a major boost as we look forward eagerly to the spectacular night of 11.11.2022 when we host the maiden edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards” he said.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards which has the endorsement of relevant sectoral bodies in the country, was inaugurated on July 24,2022 to celebrate and honour hardworking marketing professionals in Nigeria. The Awards Advisory Board is chaired by Prince Yemisi Shyllon with Mr. George Thorpe and Alhaji Bello Kankarofi as members while the Awards Decision Council is made up of seasoned marketing professionals, accomplished experts in marketing and leaders in the industry. The chairman of the Decision Council is Mr. Ekwunife Okoli, fnimn. Other members of the Council include; Mrs. Iquo Ukoh, fnimn, Dr. Ogechi Adeola, fnimn, Mrs. Bunmi Oke, Mrs. Joan Ihekwaba, Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Mrs. Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe, fnimn, Mr. Adedayo Adefila, mnimn-MIMN; Mr Yomi Benson – AAAN; Mrs. Angela Ukara-Makinwa, fnimn-EXMAN; Babs Fagade, fnimn-OAAN; Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha-APCON.

