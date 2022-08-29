By Biodun Busari

L-R: Nnamani, wife, Tikhir, police officer

A Nigerian man, Emmanuel Nnamani and his Indian wife, Suchim Tikhir have been arrested in Delhi, India for allegedly duping a government employee of Rs 30 lakh approximately N15,838 million.

The couple was arrested from Delhi’s Maidangari area by Cyber Crime and Economic Offence Police on Saturday.

A report from the Times of India said earlier this month, that a Nigerian identified as Samson Emeke Alika was nabbed in connection with the case.

The complainant alleged that he came in contact with a woman who claimed to be from the United Kingdom through Facebook and they began chatting through WhatsApp.

The woman then informed the complainant of having sent a gift of huge value containing gold biscuits, a Rolex watch and an I-phone.

Not quite long, the complainant who fell victim received a call over the phone, as the caller identifying himself as a Customs Officer said that a gift of high value in his name has arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from London, demanding he had to pay Customs charges to receive the gift.

The complainant kept depositing money in Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh at different instances to the tune of around Rs 30 lakh which is N15,838 million.

According to the report, the complainant made a complaint at Balasore Cyber Police Station when he realised he had been duped.

After probing into the matter, Balasore Cyber Police Station arrested Alika from New Delhi earlier this month. It stated that his passport had expired in 2018 and another passport in his possession appeared to have been forged.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Amresh Kumar Panigrahi said the police have seized two laptops, one Hyundai i20 car, one Dangal, two invalid passports, one SBI passbook, two gold chains and seven mobile phones from the couple.

The three suspects worked as a team to defraud the victim from the Balasore district. Panigrahi said an investigation still continues to arrest other people that are involved in the matter.

