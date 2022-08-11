… as country grapples with N329bn infrastructure funding gap

… executes 50 extradition requests from US, UK, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government, Thursday, said it has recovered over N3.2bn (£6,324,627.66) of stolen monies from various jurisdictions globally from March 2021 to May 2022.

The government also said that the present administration has secured over 1,000 convictions on terrorism related cases within its first 18 months.

Read Also: Don’t tamper with electoral documents, APC warns INEC, PDP

The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this when he featured on the weekly ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team, at the State House, Abuja.

The AGF, who gave a score-card of his office, said that the government generated a total of N1.82 billion from the sale of bid forms and actual sale of forfeited properties in the first 18 months of the Buhari-led regime.

He said that the recovered foreign loots have since been disbursed into key infrastructure projects nationwide which include the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Road and the Lagos-Ibadan expressway among others.

Malami noted that the Justice Ministry has supported the Federal Government in various infrastructure funding agreements, lamented that the country currently grapples with a N329 billion funding gap.

He said an inter-ministerial committee on the audit and recovery of back years on stamp duty has so far recovered N596,055,479.47.

On the conviction of about 1000 terrorism related cases within its first 18 months, the AGF said the government also

secured convictions for 312 other criminal cases within that period.

According to him “The ministry has so far secured over 1000 convictions on terrorism. Convictions have also been secured in 45 cases by the Complex Casework Group, Maritime unit, and the special task force on electricity offenses and across the 13 zonal offices of the Ministry.”

He noted that the Ministry, through the CCG unit, is coordinating the next phase of terrorism related trials in collaboration with the federal high court, the Legal Aid Council, and the Defense Headquarters.

The AGF also explained that the Ministry of Justice has successfully processed over 350 Mutual Legal Assistance and 50 extradition requests including extradition proceedings against suspended DCP Abba Kyari from the United States of America.

According to him, “My office filed extradition proceedings against the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in line with an MLA request from the USA.”

RELATED NEWS