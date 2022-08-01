…Flays Muslim-Muslim ticket

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Christians in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have told President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to stop living in denial as Nigeria is on the verge of collapse.

They therefore, said urgent and proactive steps must be taken to save the situation because no where is safe in the country.

They reaffirmed their stand against the idea of a Muslim- Muslim ticket in a multi- religious and multi cultural society like Nigeria.

They said they were against the same faith ticket as adopted by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, particularly considering the fact that the country has never been this divided along religion and ethnic lines before.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria,CAN, in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory,Elder Sunday Oibe,said they congratulate the newly elected National President of CAN, Rev. Dr.Daniel Oko and his vice, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panyam.

“We encourage them to stand firm like Joshua in the Bible in this difficult times to be the real voice for the church in Nigeria.

We pledge our unalloyed support in all areas to help them succeed.”

“We reaffirm our stand against the idea of a Muslim- Muslim ticket in a multi- religious and multi cultural society like Nigeria, particularly considering the fact that the country has never been this divided along religion and ethnic lines before,” he said.

According to him , “Northern CAN wants to use this medium to call on politicians and political parties to be wary of those who might sneak to meet them secretly like Nichodeamus in the name of Christian leaders from the north, with the sole aim of wetting their political apatite and desperation for monetary gains.

Northern CAN, as a reputable religious organisation, will never engage in any secret dealing with any politician as a matter of policy.”

“However, our doors are open to any Nigerian who desire to share with us, ideas on moving the country forward.”

“Northern CAN, like many individuals and groups, is deeply concerned about the helpless security situation in the country. Nigeria is under siege by terrorists who are unleashing mayhem on the citizens and crippling economic and social activities across the country, particularly in states like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto and even Abuja, the seat of power.”

Elder Oibe said “the continuous brazen and commando-like style, with which these terrorists operate unchallenged, even to the extent of issuing a threat to kidnap the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is worrisome.”

“Northern CAN, hereby, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to stop living in denial.

Nigeria is on the verge of collapse, therefore, urgent and proactive steps must be taken to save the situation. No where is safe!”

“Once again, we call on President Buhari to rise to the occasion, by living up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens and defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.”

“We urge all well meaning Nigerians to unite and pray fervently for the country and for the defeat of the enemies of the Nigerian state,” he said.

RELATED NEWS