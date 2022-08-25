By Moses Nosike

Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi is the chief Shepherd of a non-denominational prayer ministry, Zion Prayer Movement Outreach. He is a minister with love for his country, Nigeria and he is passionate about youth empowerment. He believes that the Nigerian youths must be empowered enough because they are the future leaders and hope of this country.

However, his prayer ministry since inception has never sidelined youth empowerment. This year alone, the ministry has rehabilitated more than 800 young women who were into prostitution. Apart from God confirming his ministry through signs and wonders where families, communities, countries have been blessed, he had gone step ahead to build Seraphic Homes Foundation that would gather those mentally challenged from the streets, market squares and every nook and cranny of Nigeria and by extension Africa as part of his contribution to nation-building.

With the prophecy surrounding his birth, God prepared him for His service for the benefit of humanity, and that started manifesting powerfully at the age of 8 when he started seeing visions, going out for family liberation. At the age of 12 his ministerial assignment in life was confirmed then by one Rev. Father Luke now late. Since then, Evangelist Chukwuebuka has been in the service of the Lord. He is divinely and specifically mandated into prayer ministry and not to open churches and he has stick to it till date.

In this maiden edition of media interaction, the young and dynamic Evangelist who was born into a royal family of Honourable Saint Obi, from Imo state, first advised we should be praying for leadership that would deliver desired results for the country. Again, he advised that Nigerians after prayer should get their PVC ready to vote in 2023 election.

Evangelist Chukwuebuka appeal to the government of the day under the leadership of President Buhari to do something about insecurity that is almost taken over the country.

Responding to questions from newsmen on his take on the state of the nation, he said, “I always pray and also advise my congregation to pray for Nigeria because presently the country needs prayer now than ever. Right now in our country, there is no hope for the youths, everybody is crying, and the worst of it all, we have never been divided as we are today in Nigeria”.

According to him, “The situation in the country today is compelling the Nigerian youths for the first time to seriously preparing themselves to vote for the next coming election. I can tell you most of the time, our youths don’t like voting during election rather on the day of election some of them will be playing football in the streets, drinking in bear parlours.

“This is the first time I can see that everybody is pushing to get their PVC, that shows that Nigerians are ready for change because nobody is enjoying the situation at hand. The rich are crying, the poor are crying; everybody is affected in one way or the other. People are no longer save in their home. If you go to bush to farm you are not safe, in the church life of Nigerians are not safe.

The infrastructures are there, bad roads, no electricity, the economy is collapsing, things are getting worse on a daily basis. That is what is happening right now. Nigeria is experiencing the most difficult time in the history of this country”.

However, my fatherly advice to everybody this time is that God cannot do for you what He has given you power to do for yourself.

“We are going to pray and after prayer, we are going out to vote, and all should expect a radical change in Nigeria.

Nigeria is the only country in the world where you see two minutes power and you see children shouting up-NEPA! Whereas in other African countries, electricity is a normal thing, people are used to it. But here, few minute power supply, in the next few days you will not see it. Look at the state of roads which our leaders have been promising us, we will fix road, we will fix electricity but all to no avail. The situation in the country today has forced many of youths into prostitution, yahoo, yahoo, kidnapping, banditry and all that because there is no job. Parents will struggle, some sell properties to send their children to university, after graduation there is no employment for them. That is one of the reasons most of our university graduates are Okada riders, some of them are Keke riders, that is horrible!

A country without plan for the youths has no future. So, this coming election is election all of us must go out to vote. And we will pray that God should do something different this time around, because if it continues like this there will be no future for the unborn generation. We are all crying now”.

On his ministry empowerment plan for the youths, Evangelist Chukwuebuka said that the ministry has been empowering many youths.

Since last year we have rehabilitated over 800 prostitutes from different hotels and by the grace of God, we have been helping them with jobs. In addition to that we have a foundation, Seraphic Home Foundation, the foundation will take care of Nigerians living with mental challenges. “We are starting from Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebony, Abia, Delta and Rivers state. We will get to Lagos, Jos, Kaduna and other part of the country and by extension other African countries. We want to have a psychiatric home in the country; if you move around our streets, markets you will see mentally challenged people and it’s not good. Some of their conditions were caused by frustration, and government has no plan for them. So, we have started the Anambra project to build a psychiatric home and there will be a bus moving around Anambra state to pick them on the streets to the foundation for treatment. This we will do to all the eastern states, then we will extend it to Kaduna, Ekiti, and other places. We have been doing a lot for the youths and I’m happy.

Tell us more about your ministry starting here in Lagos…

The truth is that I never planned to have a prayer ministry. Even though the priest I met earlier in my life said he saw me preaching to the crowd, I thought that will be for me going from one place to another, preaching. I never believed I would have a ministry. It all started like a joke. People will always come to my house for prayer bringing all kinds of infirmities, sick people, and the Lord was healing them.

Then I was living in Surulere. That made my landlord got angry with me. The same thing where I was doing my business, people will be coming and you think they are coming to buy products but they were coming for prayer. That was what happened to me, I didn’t have any hiding place. That time there was a place called Pray Estate, that place was desert initially. It was because of me it was named Pray Estate. I always went there every Sunday evening after church service to pray. People now discovered that I was going there to pray, they again started increasing in number coming there to see me. So, the owner of the place became afraid thinking if these people continue to come there, one day they will take over our land. They stop me from praying there. When the people who were coming to see me for prayer discovered I have been stopped to prayer there, they gathered themselves and bought this land we are using today. I didn’t plan for it. My business was doing well and I was even a million before the ministry. That was how Zion Ministry started.

On the 100 days prayer, we first started since 2009 with 40 days fasting and prayer. It has been our annual prayer, but during the Covid-19, I told the Lord that we are going to extend this fasting and prayer from 40 days to 100 days. So last year, we did 100 days fasting and prayer. And this year is the second time we are doing it. The prayer is for the peace of Nigeria. We are praying that God by His mercy may stop killings, the killing is much. Nigerians are dying everywhere in the north, Imo state, no part of the country is safe now. Even in the church, people are being killed in the Sanctuary. Again, the fasting and prayer is for our spiritual growth. Let God stop injustice, tribalism, nepotism. Nigeria has what it takes to become the best country in the world.

