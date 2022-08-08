.

CALABAR—Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, in Cross River State have arrested a Cameroonian and two Nigerians in possession of one Beretta, one locally made pistol, ammunition and charms at Mfum border in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

The Comptroller, Mfum Border Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Ndubuisi Eneregbu, in a statement, yesterday, said the trio were intercepted while on a motorcycle at Mfum.

He said: “On August 2, 2022, at 1300hours, the Border Patrol Officers of Mfum Border Command, Cross River State, intercepted a cyclist (Okada rider) carrying two passengers.

“The cyclist, Chior Emmanuel, 30, is a Nigerian and lives at Ajassor Mission road, Etung LGA and one of the passengers, Nkwaayuk Boris, a Cameroonian, 23-year male, who also resides at Ajassor Mission, while the second passenger is Shima Alfred, Nigerian male, 23 years, lives at Vandeikya in Benue State.

“They were found with, among other things, a small bag containing the following incriminating items: one Pistol Beretta, one locally made pistol, three live ammunition, charms, motorcycle and an Android phone.

“They disclosed that they were four and that the fourth person, currently at large, left them with the bag containing the above-mentioned incriminating items.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, the Cameroonian, is a member of the Ambazonian separatist group in Cameroon.

“We are going to hand over the three suspects with the incriminating items to the DPO Etung Division, Etung Local Government for further investigation immediately.”

RELATED NEWS