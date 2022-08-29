Assures of govt’s support for age-long tradition

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Cross River State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alphonsus Eba, Tuesday, called on Yala nation to pray for leadership of the country and Cross River State as they celebrate 2022 Yala New Yam Festival.

Eba stated this in his New Yam Festival message to the people, where he reassured the people that Ayade’s administration will give all necessary support to ensure that the days ahead are better in all ways.

He said: “I join all our Brothers and Sisters in giving thanks to God Almighty for the divine gift of this special season of our new yam festival.

“As we celebrate this Unique cultural heritage, I believe it is very appropriate that we all,sons and daughters of Yala Nation, reflect more deeply on the virtues and ideals which our culture represents.

“To my mind, there can be no doubt that the greater internalization of the virtues of love for our fellowmen, tolerance, Godliness, honesty, fairness to others, selflessness, and peaceful co-existence with others, by all Yala sons and daughters , and to inculcate same in our youths, will definitely help our dear Communities to overcome most of its challenges.

“Therefore, as we celebrate our 2022 new yam festival, I urge all Yala sons and daughters to offer special prayers for a greater manifestation of divine peace in our Communities and the vanquishing of all demons of hatred, divisiveness and disunity in our midst.

“As we celebrate this year new yam festival, let us also remember and offer special prayers for our neighbors,let us also continue to pray for our leaders who remain at the forefront of the national effort to bring development to our Communities,in this season of goodwill, I urge all patriotic Yala sons and daughters to rededicate themselves to doing all within their powers to support our Government’s efforts to provide more for us.

“Dear Yala sons and daughters, we are also celebrating this New yam festival against the background of preparations for next harvest year,a hopeful year.

“I seize this opportunity to reassure my people that Ayade’s administration will give all necessary support to ensure that the days ahead are better in all ways.

“I urge our political class to be law- abiding and place the greater interests of our people above all personal or sectional interests.”

In conclusion, the Yala-born Cross River APC chairman counseled his kinsmen to avoid divisive and destructive actions that would hamper unity, peace and development of the Yala all aspire to take to the next level.

“Let us all be more statesman-like, conduct issues-based contributions, and eschew the promotion of falsehood, division and hatred of others as we seek the blessing of this season for the progress and development of our dear Yala Nation.

“I remain convinced that God Almighty is still with us in the midst of our challenges which we shall surely overcome with greater unity of purpose, dedication, commitment and perseverance,let this year’s celebration rekindle, strengthen and reaffirm our faith in our ability to overcome all challenges, with God on our side.

“I wish you all very happy New yam celebrations”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS