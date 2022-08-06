Today marked a new beginning in the traditional affairs of Mosogar Kingdom as HRM Sunday Odogu Okpurhe Uduaka 1 was crowned as the second monarch in history to have ascended the throne since its creation in 2006 by then-administration of Ibori.

The coronation, performed by the ‘Okaorho’, oldest man in Mosogar Kingdom,Chief Samson Sunday Ogbakpah, at the Oguedion Council of Chiefs and Elders’ Hall, Mosogar Town, Ethiope West LGA,Delta State, signified continuity in the administration of the kingdom after the throne was made vacant due to the passing on of HRM Samson Okirhioboh Imoyi Omene (Udurhie 1) last year.

The ceremony was attended by kingdom chiefs,elders, Eghweya, Ighele and other key stakeholders.

Being a kingdom destined for uncommon peace,growth and development ,the determination of illustrious sons and daughters in moving her forward spoke volumes in the successes recorded in the history of Mosogar Kingdom.

The new Ovie of Mosogar Kingdom is a graduate of University of Lagos, B.Sc Sociology. He retired as Asst. Comptroller- General of Customs.

Principal chiefs in attendance were Chief Samson Sunday Ogbakpah (Okaorho), Chief Sen. Ighoyota Amori JP (Otota of Mosogar Kingdom), Chief Abel Ogbakpah (Unuevworo of Mosogar Kingdom),Chief Emmanuel Ogbakpah (Senior Inohwa of Uduaka),Chief Freeborn Nana (Senior Inohwa of Udurhie),Chief Akpeni Daniel Edafeghara,Chief Vincent Okporua,Chief Oghenedoro America,Chief Glory Efemini and Chief Ediga Oyibo.

Others were Chief Chris Onogba,Chief Wellington Monday Oyibo,Chief Sliver Anuwa(Secretary to Ovie-In-Council),Chief Anthony Irevwi( Secretary to Oguedion “Uduaka”),Chief Bernard Abinoko (Assistant Secretary Ovie-In-Council),Chief Omonigho Ojoko (Secretary to Oguedion Udurhie),Chief Peter Avwojekpaye,Chief Francise Epetuku,Chief Dr Agboma Anthony,Chief Moses Umujakporue (“Ojada” Chief Priest of Mosogar Kingdom),Chief Solomon Obareki JP, and Chief Ejiro Obayendo.

The Inotu present at the occasion included Onotu Friday Edokpolor,Onotu Police Okpoji,Onotu Freeborn Wasami,Onotu Smart Efemini,Onotu Akaba Idede,Onotu Peter Emebradu,Onotu Peter Oyabugbe,Onotu Monday Emakuneyi and Onotu Omene Daniel.

Ewhaya representatives were Mrs Grace Idesegba,Mrs Elizabeth Nana and Mrs Yaki Eyenor.

Ighele (youths) representatives were Comr Oki Ebeigbe (Youth President),Comr. Godwin Ogberahwe (Youth Vice President) and Mr Alex Ajo (PRO).

