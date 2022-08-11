By Adeleye Adegboyega

“Love Me Jeje” singer, Seyi Sodinmu has eulogized Tiwa Savage for damning the rain to give her fans an amazing performance in Kampala.

In a video shared on his page, Seyi Sodimu could be seen hugging Tiwa Savage backstage with her clothes soaked while appreciating the passion she puts into her craft.

Using her as a case study, he warned artistes never to take their fans and supporters for granted.

He stated that as an artist or entertainer, it is a privilege and a blessing to do what they do.

He said, “As an artist and entertainer it is a privilege and blessing to do what we do. Please never take your fans or supporters for granted! Shout-out to @tiwasavage for performing to her fans in Kampala even in the RAIN!! Also remember that nothing lasts forever. Go out and be GREAT! Life-changing things happen when talent meets hard work”.

An earlier video shared via his Instagram page showed the Somebody Son crooner performing on stage at a concert in July.

“Afro Global we turned up in Kampala. I have new found respect for you @tiwasavage. Even in the rain, you killed it,” he captioned the video.

His remarks on Tiwa Savage’s last month’s performance comes days after popular singer, Kizz Daniel, was arrested for failing to perform at a paid concert in Tanzania.

According to the show promoter, Stephen Uwa, who booked Kizz for the concert, the singer had refused to perform because he was not with his gold chain.

“He (Kizz Daniel) only said the airline didn’t bring his bag, that is why he cannot perform. Because his gold chain is not there. And he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything,” Uwa said while speaking with media personality Daddy Freeze in an Instagram live video on Tuesday.

The Buga crooner, however, apologized for his behaviour after his release from police custody on Tuesday.

He also promised to make it up to his disappointed fans with another show slated to hold on Friday.

