By Toheeb Idris

Nestle Nigeria Plc has announced the second phase of her community scholarship scheme for youth of her host communities.

About 109 students drawn from the company’s communities around Owode-Egba, Sagamu, Abaji and Agbara currently benefit from the scheme positioned to enable deserving students of her host communities attain their educational and personal aspirations through financial sponsorship.

The scheme which was launched in 2020 for the host communities of the company’s factories located at Sagamu Interchange, Ogun State and Abaji, the Federal Capital Territory, has been extended to include the host community of the company’s third factory in Agbara, Ogun State.

The scheme which is in two categories, senior secondary and tertiary, will grant funds to cover tuition, accommodation, uniform, books and other expenses for the duration of beneficiaries’ education in the respective categories.

This programme is aligned to Sustainable Development Goal 4 – ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030. The Nestle Community Scholarship Scheme seeks to help bridge the gap by providing financial support to help youth complete their science and technology studies in the secondary and tertiary categories.

Speaking at the event to introduce the scheme in Agbara, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Nigeria Plc., Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka stated: “In a nation with a high youth population like ours, it is clear that communities cannot thrive if they fail to offer a future for younger generations. Nestle Community Scholarship Scheme aims to contribute towards creating a future for youth by preparing them to participate in industry. The focus on science and technology is deliberate to build much needed local capacity.

“We are therefore pleased to announce the extension of the scheme to deserving youths in Agbara.

“The scholarship awards cover the cost of tuition, accommodation, uniforms and books for the duration of beneficiaries’ studies so long as they attain the minimum requirements.

