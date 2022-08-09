By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The NorthEast Development Commission (NEDC) has commenced training of 30 youths from 6 states of the NorthEast subregion on fabrication of climate-friendly efficient stoves and sourcing of agricultural and solid waste for fuel.

Speaking shortly after the opening ceremony in Bauchi on Monday, the NEDC Head of Environment and Natural Resources, Adamu Lawan said the week-long training for fabricators and artisans which will engage 5 people each from the respective states, would be expanded in the future.

“There are so many graduates on the streets and there are no more white collar jobs. So we have to think outside the box to see what we can do. This training is tagged waste to wealth. We are trying to teach them how to fabricate energy efficient stoves, which is environmental friendly and is accepted all over the world.

“The model of this stove was initially adopted in India. We in the NorthEast Development Commission think that it is a very good idea to train our youths on this venture so that they will be producing and selling their products.

“This type of stove is environmental friendly. The essential material will be made of solid agricultural waste which will be treated to make it environmental friendly. They will be trained on the fabrication of efficient stoves and briquette production from agricultural and domestic waste.

“We want the trainees to see this as an opportunity to be self reliant and to be employers of labour. The students are 30 in number; 5 from 6 of the NorthEast states. We are going to empower them after the training and starter packs, and if they do well, maybe before the end of the year, we are going to include more participants from each of the North-East states,” he said.

RELATED NEWS