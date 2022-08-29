.

*Commends Nidcom for its timely advise

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE president of Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA, has asked Nigerians to reexamine themselves before embarking on any trip to northern Cyprus.

NDYA president,Amb. David Alozie,who likened such venture as suicide mission,advised prospective travellers to the

de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus,to think twice.

His warning came just as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had cautioned Nigerians especially students against traveling to the troubled northern part of Cyprus.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, NDYA President, Amb. David Alozie warned Nigerian youths against believing agents and that they should heed the advice of the federal government in traveling to northern Cyprus.

He said, “The advice I have for Nigerian youths as the NDYA President, is to please think twice before traveling to northern Cyprus. I still stand with the CEO of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri. Think twice, don’t believe agents, go online and research where you are going. NDYA stands for justice and we will continue to stand for justice.

“Nigerians going to Cyprus are at their own risk. They should think twice and sit down. If there are any challenges they are facing, they can come to NDYA office, we will direct them and tell them about the country than them meeting some of the agents that are after their pockets.”

Alozie blamed the Government of Cyprus for Nigerians’ woes in the country, saying that some of the policies by the government have greatly hindered and affected Nigerians.

He said, “Cyprus government knows about what is happening and it’s time for them to know that NiDCOM is working for the youths and students of Nigeria. That’s why NDYA brought it to NiDCOM for them to look into it. We are here to make sure Nigerians are safe.

“I am talking out of the experience, I schooled in Cyprus, and we have a branch in northern Cyprus. Nigerians are the only ones that pay in pounds while others pay in Turkish Lira, the injustice is getting too much.”

Also speaking, Deputy President NDYA, Comrade Samson Ameh Imaben, berated the welfare of Nigerians in Cyprus, rating it poorly.

He said, “When we talk about the welfare of Nigerians in Cyprus, on a scale of 1-10, I can’t even pick four. A lot of people are stressed there. And this causes a whole of issues like death, frustration, and even suicide.

“In a situation where you go to the school, you pay Euros, when you get to the market you buy in Turkish Lira and you pay the landlord in pounds, what sought of a country is that? It’s a problem already. That’s why we appreciate the efforts of the CEO NiDCOM in addressing the issues.”

RELATED NEWS