By Kingsley Omonobi

No fewer than 442 parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in heads of fish packed in cartons for export to Dubai have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

The agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, yesterday, in Abuja, said the drugs being exported to Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

He said the 11.90kg consignment was brought to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) shed of the airport on August 5, by a freight agent from Yagba West LGA of Kogi.

Babafemi said the agent was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug.

According to him, the items were wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

He said: “The following day, Saturday, August 6, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis was uncovered.

“It was concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai.”

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives had arrested the freight agent, who hails from Abeokuta West LGA in Ogun.

He quoted the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) as charging the officers and their compatriots across the country to always remain steps ahead of the drug cartels.

