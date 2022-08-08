.

…Arrests 90-yr-old bandits’ drug supplier, others at Lagos airport

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja —Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a trans-border drug dealer, Anietie Okon Effiong, with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpuru Mmiri, believed to have been imported from India.

The consignment weighing 90 kilograms and loaded into a commercial bus with number plate, RSH 691XC, at Ojuelegba in Lagos was intercepted during a stop and search operation along Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene highway on Saturday 6th August 2022.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babsfemi, said: “The dangerous drug packed 30kg in each drum was meant for Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong, who was arrested in a follow-up operation at Oron beach in Oron.

“The recovered Meth drums were meant for onward delivery to the Republic of Cameroon.

“This comes on the heels of four seizures of the same illicit substance weighing 4.074kg going to Australia, Indonesia and Philippines with a 3kg cannabis Sativa heading to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at some courier companies in Lagos.

“The consignments were concealed in body cream, hot burner iron and beads.

Meanwhile, in Sokoto, a 90-year-old retired soldier, Usman Adamu, was arrested last Wednesday in Mailalle, Sabon Birni LGA for supplying bandits illicit drugs.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect was caught with 5.1kg cannabis Sativa.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, a 37-year-old indigene of Ovia LGA, Edo State and resident in Italy; Solo Osamede has been arrested for ingesting 41 wraps of heroin.

He was nabbed and taken into custody for excretion while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Milan, Italy via Istanbul, Turkey on July 30.

The swallowed wraps of the illicit drug were recovered in four excretions, which the suspect completed on August 1.

In the same vein, a female passenger, Jatau Lydia Lami was arrested at the Lagos airport for attempting to export 1,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg concealed in her luggage to Istanbul, Turkey via a Turkish Airline flight on July 31.

