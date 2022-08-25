By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Sokoto Command, has arrested a Traditional Ruler in the state for dealing in drugs

The suspect Umar Mohammed, is a village head of Rugga in Kajiji Ward of Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

Parading the suspect, the commander of the NDLEA in the state Mr Adamu Iro,said the suspect was arrested following intelligent report made available to the command.

He said the suspect who is a traditional Ruler has been in the wanted list of the command for a long period.

“Earlier before now we arrested his wife in possession of large amount of illicit drugs but we released her following an investigation that, the drugs belongs to her husband.

“On n August 22, we have been able to reach him and found 436.381 kg of Cannabis Sativa and 1 kg of Diazepam at his resident,” he said the NDLEA commander” says the commander.

He explained that, the suspect has since confessed to the crime and also told the command that he has been in the business for a long period.

He said that, the command would ensure speedy investigation on the matter with a view to promptly charge the suspect to court.

He assured citizens of the NDLEA’s determination to raid drug peddlers in the state and ensure their prosecution accordingly.

He called on the general public to support NDLEA to achieve its mandate of ending all forms of drug abuse and related crimes in the society.

