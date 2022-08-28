Kelechi Iheanacho

By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi came off the bench for Leicester City, but the Foxes suffered a 2-1 loss to 10-man Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Raheem Sterling’s brace heaped more woes on Leicester city as their unimpressive start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign continues.

Iheanacho and Ndidi did not start the game as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers went with a 4-5-1 formation, with Jamie Vardy playing upfront.

After Chelsea got a goal advantage, Rodgers reacted by bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho in the 55th minute, but Sterling doubled Chelsea’s advantage minutes later as he tapped home a low cross from Reece James.

Leicester immediately through Harvey Barnes to set up a nervy finish. Rodgers responded again by bringing on Ndidi for Youri Tielemans in the 89th minute.

Harvey Barnes eventually pulled one back for the Foxes in the 66th minute following a neat one-two with striker, Jamie Vardy, but only after the Foxes were two goals down.

Coach Rodgers responded again by bringing on Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi for Youri Tielemans.

However, the Nigerian was unable to help the away side find the equalizer as Chelsea held on for their second win of the season.

The defeat leaves Leicester in 19th spot after losing three and drawing one of their four games played in the ongoing campaign.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have now lost three games in a row since an opening-day draw with Brentford.

