By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has announced the completion of his degree programme at De Montfort University in the UK.

The Leicester city midfielder made this known in a video interview with Football Daily.

According to him, the degree gave him more knowledge about business which he planned to get into after retiring from football.

He said, “Yeah, I am done. I did like a 10 course class which can enroll me into a proper university degree.”

Ndidi is rated as one of the best tacklers in the Premier League, and considered a key player for both club and country.

