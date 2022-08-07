NDE Director General,Mallam Fikpo

By Dayo Johnson

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 30 unemployed youths on Enviropreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) in Ondo state.

Speaking during its flag off / Orientation ceremony in Akure, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that scheme was to reduce unemployment among youths by providing “on the job training” in Enviropreneurship Development.

Mallam Fikpo who was represented by the Ondo state Coordinator of NDE, Rev. Gbenga Olumehintade, pointed out that 30 participants were selected to be trained in how to convert waste to wealth.

” The Enviropreneur sees the World as a place full of resources and can also nurture a culture of life- cycle- based thinking on how to turn waste to valuables within the rules and norms of the society.

“The scheme also aimed at providing Entrepreneurial skills to interested unemployed youths and person through various training on recycling existing waste materials/ resources which will in turn benefit present and future generations.

Fikpo added that the scheme, also aimed at acquiring skills training on the us of waste materials to develop several products and services.

” These bring about sustainable business thereby improving the standard of living of the participants of the scheme.

He pointed out that the scheme equally create environmental maintenance awareness amongst people living in the communities and thereby reduce the impact of climate change in the environment.

The Director General recall that the NDE, has since it’s inception in 1986, designed various schemes and programmes to tackle the problems of unemployment in the country among which is the Enviropreneurship Development Scheme.

Fikpo advised the participants Tobe prompt and regular in their places of training which is for three months.

