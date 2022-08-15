Niger Delta leader and entrepreneur, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A prominent Niger Delta leader and entrepreneur, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, has expressed dismay over what he described as the shoddy treatment the riverine areas of Ondo State are subjected to in the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ajube specifically accused the management of the NDDC and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Bunmi Tunji Ojo, of neglecting them for other areas that have no link with the Niger Delta region.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ajube in Akure, the state capital.

Ajube described as disturbing, “a situation whereby benefits that should accrue the people of Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas are enjoyed by those in the northern senatorial district, especially Akoko.

Ajube, who was Commander of the Western fringe of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and now Chairman and CEO of Bradama International Skills Works, emphasised the need for all stakeholders to work hand-in-hand and call the NDDC management and Ojo to order.

He said: “We suspect that someone is trying to play on the intelligence of the good people of Ilaje and Ese-Odo that fall within the mandate areas of the NDDC.

“Over time, we have watched how benefits that should be extended to the people of the mandate areas are diverted to Akoko.

“Without any grudge against anyone, we are however amazed that this development has relegated our people to the background as they are now like beggars who have to prostrate to derive benefits from those holding in to the patronage.

“The most recent ugly development is the noise about the scholarship reportedly given to Akoko students.

“There is more to this because as the report came without any of our students from Ilaje and Ese-Odo as beneficiary, the NDDC came out to announce that it had approved the resumption of bursary payment. So who is fooling who, we ask?

“I, therefore, call on the NDDC management as well Ojo to reconsider their anti-people stance against the good people of Ilaje/Ese-Odo by including them in their programmes rather than alienating the riverine areas of Ondo State,” he said.

Recall that the NDDC had said it had resumed the suspended scholarship scheme as part of efforts to eradicate poverty in the Niger Delta region.

Mr Udengs Eradiri, Special Adviser on Youths to the Interim Administrator, NDDC, Dr Effiong Akwa, who announced the development, said that it was part of NDDC’s commemoration of the International Youth Day ongoing Niger Delta Talent Hunt would discover and empower talented youths in the region.

But reacting to the allegations, the Special Adviser to the lawmaker, Babatunde Alao, described the allegations as spurious and unfounded, noting that it was a personal empowerment programme to empower his people.

Alao recounted that the lawmaker’s scholarship initiatives were among numerous programmes sponsored by his Foundation for the people of Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency.

According to him, “it was part of the recent empowerment programmes that was done recently to include free UTME forms and free medical/surgical outreach.

“How can the form for NDDC Scholarship be placed for download on Bunmi Tunji Ojo ( BTO’s) personal website?” he said.

He explained further that “Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s role as the Chairman, House Committed on NDDC is oversight, nothing more. He does not execute projects.”

