By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Interim Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Efiong Akwa, has been named the Public Administrator of the Year by the Gbaramatu Voice, a Niger Delta regional tabloid.

The Minister of State for Petroleum and former Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, was also given the Personality of the Year Award by the newspaper as part of activities to mark its seventh anniversary.

The Gbaramatu Voice said Akwa was considered for the award because of his examplary leadership qualities and positive contributions to better the lots of the people of the Niger Delta.

Akwa’s Special Adviser on Youths, Udengs Eradiri, who received the award for his boss in Abuja on Tuesday, described the recognition as well-deserved.

Eradiri in a statement said his boss was recognised particularly for his contributions in the advancement of education in the region.

He said within Akwa’s tenure NDDC distributed science equipment to secondary schools; inaugurated 1000-bed hostel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; donated 1000KVA generator and coaster bus to the Niger Delta University (NDU) and commissioned the construction of 500-bed hostel in NDU.

He added that under Akwa, NDDC had commenced a comprehensive review of its scholarship programme for the benefits of scholars in the region.

He said Akwa had meticulously and judiciously managed the affairs of the commission ensuring conclusive execution of impactful programmes and projects in the Niger Delta.

Eradiri said Akwa had demonstrated the true meaning of a “team player” in the management of NDDC adding that his leadership qualities had promoted the image of the commission positively.

He commended the Gbaramatu Voice for the award saying it would spur his boss to seek ways to advance the development of the region.

Eradiri also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Okon Umana Okon, for their support for Akwa and the NDDC.

