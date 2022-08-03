By Jimitota Onoyume

President Muhammadu Buhari has been enjoined to avoid interference by politicians in his constitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Leader of Arewa in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard, saying their had been much grumbling in the Niger Delta region that President Buhari had not done much for the region since he came on board as President of the country.

He said he had been at the forefront of agitation for establishment of a substantive board for the NDDC , adding that the people of Niger Delta were not happy that for over three years the commission had been piloted by sole administrators, interim administrators , many of whom were reportedly recommended for appointment by either the former Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio or the former Minister of Transportation, Right Hon Chibuike Amaechi.

He said some of the nominees were later accused of allegedly mismanaging funds of the commission meant for development of the region.

He said President Buhari should ensure that the former Ministers reported in the Vanguard and several other national newspapers of allegedly lobbying him to appoint their nominees as Managing Director, Executive Director of Finance and into other offices in the proposed board should be ignored for the good of the region.

” It is heart warming to hear that President Muhammadu Buhari has said a board will soon be in place for the NDDC. This is commendable .I want to specially appeal to the President to ensure that credible persons are appointed into the board. “

” His actions at the end of the day rub on we northerners. The President should shun pressure from his former Ministers reportedly lobbying to appoint their nominees into the board. “

” We all know that most of those nominated as interim heads of the commission were accused of embezzling funds of the commission meant to develop the Niger Delta region. This time Mr President should seek credible persons in the region that can deliver on his great vision for the region so that posterity will be fair to him”

“His former Ministers who had opportunity to nominate interim heads, we all saw the drama around allegations of missing funds by some of those they recommended “

He said Mr President should be firm as he takes step to constitute a board for the commission.

Alhaji Saidu who was a former senior aide to late Chief Harold Dappa Biriye was among those who fought for creation of the NDDC and the presidential amnesty for repentant militants in the region .

He again reiterated his call for the sack of the Interim Administrator Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio rtd over reported allegation of missing ten billion naira meant to redress challenges in the Niger Delta region.

