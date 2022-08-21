Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The North Central leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has warned partisans to desist from attempts to launch a smear campaign against the Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

The party made its position known in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja by the National Vice Chairman, North Central, Hon. Muhazu Rijau and the zonal youth leader, Zubair Aliyu.

Part of the statement reads; “Our attention has been drawn to different news publications by many media outlets about the scuffle between the security aides of the Minister of State for FCT, Hajia Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu and the security personnel at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday 18th August 2023.

“The coming of the Hon. Minister of FCT State to the party secretariat was obviously at the invitation of APC National Vice Chairman, North Central and APC Zonal Youth Leader North Central for her appointment and inauguration as the Chairman of APC North Central Youth Campaign Advisory Council and that good intention was to support the youths in our party.

“We are very surprised to see how the news by the media was reported. We are urging the media to always have recourse to peaceful reportage and we are very hopeful that those publications are not politically motivated nor out to smear the Hon. Minister’s hard-earned reputation.

“The situation is already being handled by the leadership of the party and we are bound as part of our great party not to further speak on the matter but what we shall not allow is to point blames or accusing fingers at the Hon. Minister when what happened is still being investigated.

“We, therefore, urge the Hon. Minister of State of FCT, Hajia Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu to please, maintain her calm and not allow a stain on her track records of sterling successes over the years. The task ahead is bigger than what we are seeing right now. And we understand that your proponents far outweigh your political detractors and as such, we should not allow the polity to be heated from within our home.

“We are in solidarity with both the leadership of our party in resolving this matter internally, and with the Honourable Minister of State for FCT, Hajia Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu”.

RELATED NEWS