The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Olusegun Runsewe, yesterday, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for returning History to the school curricula.

Runsewe, who doubles as President, World Craft Council, WCC, said putting back the History of Nigeria in schools teaching profiles was a welcome decision.

He said: “We promise to organise a History of Nigeria session for Lagos students during the 2022 Eko National Festival for Arts and Culture, NAFEST, slated for November.

“Strategically, we have school children competition on arts, crafts and culture and definitely, History will be part of the subjects we shall introduce.

“This will surely complement this cheering milestone from the governor of Lagos State.”

Runsewe urged other state governments to follow suit and help in making History of Nigeria a quick comeback curriculum in primary and secondary schools.

