Shettima

By Miftaudeen Raji

The All Progressives Congress vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima has described himself as Jim Ovia’s boy. Ovia is the founder of Zenith Bank.

Shettima, who made this claim in a video clip shared on social media on Thursday, said,

“When I was told it was a hostile crowd. I’m a banker, trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I’m a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to the NBA to mock (sic) at them.”

This claim is coming on the heels of Shettima’s justification for his style and choice of dressing to the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Conference in Lagos State on Monday.

The former governor of Borno state stated that he deliberately wore his black plus-size coat; red long tie and gym sneakers to the NBA event.

Shettima, who represented APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu at the event stirred reactions, including the #ShettimaChallenge trend, from social media users following his outing for his dressing and captivating speech.

He said, “I was in Lagos for the NBA conference. It was held in Eko Hotels, it was largely funded by the Lagos State Government, the APC government of Lagos State. Subsequently, they moved to Eko Atlantic city, a product of an idea conceived by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I sent my recce team… One of the presidential candidates, his team, held meetings for three consecutive nights to commit mischief,” he said.

Shettima promised that, if elected, he and the APC presidential candidate will replicate the achievements recorded by Tinubu in Lagos and Borno respectively.

He said, “Nigerians have the capability to see through the worn-out rhetoric and sophistry of pretentious politicians.”

“Nigerians should follow the man wey know the road. From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security,” he said.

Shettima said, “And we have the antecedents. I built some of the best schools in Nigeria. Go to Borno and see wonders; you will never believe that it is a state in a state of war.

“So, we are going to replicate our achievements in Lagos, in Borno and some of the frontline states so that our nation will be a better place. The fundamental issue is pure leadership,” he added.

The event was also attended by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, Peter Obi, respectively.

