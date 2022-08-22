By Nwafor Sunday

As the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, holds today, Nigerians from different places have stormed the venue to listen to well grounded guest speakers.

Some political big wigs were spotted in the venue taking various positions and of course prepare to give their respective speeches.

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with their entourage were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

They have reportedly spoken to the public on their respective plans for a progressive Nigeria, come 2023.

However, Vanguard had reported the absence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Although NBA had earlier said that two other presidential candidates, Tinubu and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, did not confirm their availability for the conference.

Tinubu must have sent his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima to represent him in the ongoing event.

When spotted at the event, Nigerians flayed his choice of dress. Shettima was spotted putting on, a suit and a pair of canvass.

Classifying the event as former and cooperate, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri opined: “This is Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the NBA Annual General Conference earlier today. Look at his feet.

“Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie and then puts on a pair of gym shoes? If Shettima does not know how to dress himself to a formal conference, how will he be able to address Nigeria’s many challenges?

“Imagine if this were the United Nations General Assembly. What will his dress sense project about Nigeria? A man who cannot package himself is very unlikely to package progress for a nation that has been damaged by the All Progressives Congress government of General Buhari! If you are a foreign investor, would you want to invest in a country where the Vice President is seen in public like this?”

Also the convener of Concerned Nigerians Groups, Deji Adeyanju, said: What is this?

Another whose name is Maiyegun’s Diary Politico said: “E be like say na around 4am this morning dem call am to dress up, he dey go Lagos to represent emilokan where lawyers dey wait for him. This is the moment he realised that it is real 😳😳🤲🏾 Thinking: “Wetin I dey here?”Where is emilokan?”

