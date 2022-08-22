By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigeria needs a bold man with experience that would make the country’s economy, arts and culture, sports, security, education others work effectively.

The former vice president stated this at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, held in Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking to thousands of lawyers and Nigerians present, Atiku argued that Nigeria had had all the negative indices since its creation, noting that the country has never experienced the level of poverty and disunity in the country today.

His words: “Since the return of democracy in 1998/99, Nigeria has never found itself in such a very critical point in our history.

“Today, we have had all the negative indices. Today, we are all disunited in the nation. We have never experienced this level of poverty.

“We have never experienced this state of insecurity. We have never experienced this level of unemployment. We have recognised all these negative development in our history.

Appealing to Nigerians to elect a competent leader come 2023, Atiku said: “This is where history and experience beckon on us to make sure that we don’t get it wrong at this point in time otherwise if we get it wrong. I don’t know when we will ever get it right.

“I have been involved in the struggle to return this country to democracy to this country in the time of military days. In fact, I can even say I was even lucky to be alive because so many of my contemporaries have been killed in this struggle but by the grace of God I have survived till this point in time.”

The outspoken flag bearer of PDP also gave insight into his bold policy framework that embodies Unity, Security, Economy, Education and Devolution of power to states and local governments, known by the acronym of Unity-SEED.

He stressed how interconnected these five policy prescriptions are.

“I assured NBA that a new Nigeria of our dreams is possible in the hands of a bold man of experience”, he said.

