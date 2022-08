The Nigerian Navy (NN) Ship, (NNS) PROSPERITY, rescued two Ghanaian fishermen floating at sea on a yellow 20 litres gallon while on patrol about 10 nautical miles (nm) North-East of Dangote Quay on Aug. 2.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the ship on sighting a man, altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered him.

Read Also:

Navy foils attempt to smuggle 351 bags of rice, illicit drugs into Nigeria

Threat to Attack Lagos: Satellite Town residents urge Navy to take action on illegal structures

Threat to Attack Lagos: Satellite Town residents urge Navy to take action on illegal structures

Subsequently, the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved, as such, the ship proceeded to the position of the second man and safely recovered him as well.

Ayo-Vaughan said that further investigations revealed that the rescued men were Ghanaian fishermen residing at Takwa Bay, Lagos State.

The director, however, added that the duo went fishing on July 31, but encountered a boat mishap at about 10p.m same day.

“Sadly, they were said to have drowned before the remaining two were rescued by the ship,“ he said.

The service, however, wished to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of all seafarers in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS