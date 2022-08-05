.

By Evelyn Usman

Two Ghanian fishermen who were involved in a boat mishap on the high sea in Lagos area, have been rescued by the Nigerian  Navy Ship, NNS PROSPERITY, 48 hours after the incident..

Four of the  fishermen residing  at  Takwa  Bay, Lagos,  went  fishing  on  Sunday  July 31,  2022  but  encountered  a  boat  mishap  at  about  10pm.

 Two of them drowned before help could come while the remaining two stayed afloat on a keg until the second day, before they were rescued.

Explaining how the fishermen were rescued, the Director , Naval Information,   Commodore  Adedotun Ayo- Vaughan , said, ” NNS  PROSPERITY.  while on patrol  about  10  nautical  miles  (nm)  North  East of  Dangote  Quay  on    August 2, 2022,  sighted  a  man  floating  at  sea  on  a  yellow  20  litres  gallon.

” Accordingly,  the  ship  altered  course  towards  the  position  of  the  man  and  successfully  recovered him.  “”Subsequently,  the  rescued  man  revealed  that  a  second  person  was  involved.  As  such,  the  ship proceeded  to  the  position  of  the  second  man  and  safely  recovered  him  as  well.   “The Nigerian Navy  wishes to reiterate  its  commitment towards  ensuring  the security  and  safety  of  all  seafarers in  Nigeria’s  maritime domain”.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.