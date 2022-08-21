My uncle, Nathaniel Nze Onu, Professor of Hydrology Geophysics and one time Dean of the College of the Environmental Sciences at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), drew his last breath in the chill breath of a May morning, and the final rites of his earthly sojourn commences this last week of August. He will be laid to final rest in his country home at Okwuta, Lagwa, Mbaise on August 26. My mother was his eldest sister, and he was not just my uncle, he was my friend too.

We shared a very special and inexplicable bond. Perhaps it was the Sagittarius thing. He was born, according to the records preserved in his father’s classic cursive on December 4, 1945. He was a trained soldier and combatant; a Physicist, and he was inducted into the deep mysteries as a master Rosicrucian. His story is the story of his generation which was, in spite of their incredible gifts, not put to the best use by their society. His generation is the missing link in the Igbo story for instance, because so much was expected of them, and so much was poured in to them as the generation that would lead the post colonial society as scientists, Philosophers, educators, administrators, soldiers, and leaders of our politics. But they were exhausted too quickly by trauma, and they burnt out. They were literally forced to bury their talents.

My uncle was a restless genius, for instance. Extremely brilliant. He belonged to the cadre of highfliers among his peers, in that age on whom much promise was placed, among those carefully selected through the school system to lead their generation. He attended St. Michael’s Primary School Okwuato and left with a Distinction in 1960, and from 1960 to 1965, he went to Stella Marris College, Port-Harcourt, where he also distinguished himself, leaving school with a Division One in the West African School Certificate exams.

He was employed by Barclays Bank on the Marina as a Bank clerk after Stella Marris, but his eyes were set on studying Medicine. My grandfather, his father, had retired as County Work Gang Supervisor on the eve of Nigeria’s independence, just before he was admitted into secondary school, so money was tight. Thus, he looked towards America, where it was said a man could make something of himself, if he was ready to work hard. He was getting ready to leave for school in the United States when fate intervened.

The troubles in Nigeria following the events of 1966/67 prevented him from taking up his admissions at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Instead, like the conscious Igbo youth of his generation, when the land and its people came under siege of external terror, he chose to hearken to the summons ofour Horatius and Captain of the Gate:

“To every man upon this earth

Death cometh soon or late.

And how can man die better

Than facing fearful odds,

For the ashes of his fathers,

And the temples of his Gods.”

He joined the Biafran Army to protect “the ashes of our fathers” and defend “the temple of our gods.” He belonged to the first batch of men trained in the newly established Biafra Military Academy in Enugu, and was commissioned into the officers ranks of the Biafran Army as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry in 1967 at 22. His brilliant, strategic mind placed him in the elite Force. He fought with his soul and gave it his all. He fought in the hot spots from Nsukka, to Calabar, Ikot-Ekpene, Aba, and the last push at Owaza.

He got promoted to Major and was demoted to Captain, and nearly lost his commission, but for the intervention of Tim Onwuatuegwu, because he refused to take battle orders from “Air Raid” Achuzia that would most certainly have led to the needless loss of his men. Tim Onwuatuegwu took him to Ojukwu, and he was assigned to select, recruit and constitute a Company that became the Strike Force of the S Brigade under Onwuatuegwu.

It was the Suicide Company, whose motto was “to the death” – as the last defence cordon for the Republic. You could still see physical battle scars on him. For instance, his crooked right pinky, and other evidences of near-misses that would very easily have ended his life in battle. My uncle was the life of the party and loved a great yarn. But when it came to that war, he was reticent and he tended to brood. Still, he was a great source for me for intimate details of the war, in my plans to write “A Peoples History of Biafra” – in the very spirit of Howard Zinn’s, A Peoples History of the United States.

The war of course ended. Everybody returned to their marks. He returned to his job at Barclays bank, and was posted to the Ibadan branch. I have great episodic memories of his bachelor’s pad in Ibadan; a flat at Oremeji, which he shared with his friends, and we visited him some Sundays, usually after mass at St. Gabriel’s, Mokola, and I remember the eggs sandwiches he made for us kids.

It was strangely, the smell I associated always with him – his home – the smell of good food. Or when he took us kids – my sister and I – to the UI Zoo. Or the memory of his looming, worried face, when I got lost in Ibadan in 1970, when I stepped out of the gate to join my father seeing off a guest, and I lost them in the crowd, and was swallowed by the city. It was during the “gbomo-gbomo” years. But I was found at midnight in a police station and Uncle Nath’s face was among the first I saw gathered in our living room in Ibadan, keeping vigil. He didn’t say anything, he just gave me a very hard look. But it was not long after that he went off to University. His father had strenuously opposed his going to America in 1970, where a new admission, this time with Ohio State University, giving him a full ride awaited him.

My grandfather stopped him from going because he said, his son had an inordinate tangle with women, and he was afraid that one crazy American woman might shoot him in America from a broken heart. It was not an unfounded worry. That was his hamartia. He attracted women like butterfly to the nectar.Women found him extremely attractive: standing at over six feet, and endowed with boyish good looks, a belly-full of laughter that rang unself-consciously across a room, and that wicked twinkle in his eyes. He was kind and accessible, and generous and clubbable. He was my kind of guy – a card-carrying Epicurean. And he was not averse to serial pollination. In all else, he was highly disciplined, and focused. He studied Physics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka under Cyril Onwumechili, who was his mentor.

After graduation, Professor S.E. Okoye wrote to him to return to Nsukka and pursue research in Plasma and Particle Astrophysics, and join his new Space Research team at Nsukka. But he had plans to go to MIT for graduate school and do research in Theoretical Physics. When that plan fell though, he went to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for Postgraduate Studies. He earned his doctorate in Hydrology Geophysics.

He taught briefly at the School of Basics Studies in Maiduguri; joined the pioneer teaching staff of the School of Science and Technology of the Federal Polytechnic Idah, and transferred to the faculty of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, in the department of Physics, where he taught from 1989 to 2015, becoming Professor and Head of the Department of Physics, Director of the Institute of Erosion Studies, and Dean of the College of Environmental Technology. He had caught the bug of unionism first as a young banker at Ibadan, where he started as an active Trade Unionist, first as secretary of the local branch of the Bankers and Allied workers Union (NUBIFIE).

He later served on the National Executive of the Polytechnic Staff Union until 1989, and was for years, Chairman of the FUTO Chapter of ASUU. His energies were expended in the fight for a better university system in Nigeria. He was a great mentor to his students. He was a dependable leader of his community. As a Christian mystic, he lived by the first divine law: to love even his enemies. To show compassion for the weak. To share his bread and open his table even to strangers. He taught me many things. He it was who introduced me to that book of illuminations – Unto Thee I grant. The candles burn at four points now, where the mortal remains of Nath Nze Onu lies. Tomorrow we shall hand him to the goddess to keep. May God grant him peace.

