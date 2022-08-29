Fast rising Nigerian Rapper, Miracle Williams better known as Nasty Bigsmoke has release yet another smashing hit single titled ‘ Hustle’.

The new single ‘ Hustle’ explores the good and ugly aspect of street life and majorly from Nasty Bigsmoke’s past experience in struggling for survival.

Speaking on the new song also, Nasty Bigsmoke assures fans of an amazing song with meaningful lyrics, carefully blended composition and above all an appealing message to vibe to.

It is pertinent to note that the Enugu state born rapper Nasty Bigsmoke started music professionally in 2018 and made his first studio record EP (Extended Playlist) titled ‘ Elevation’ in 2021

Nasty Bigsmoke is officially signed to his personal record label, ‘Smoke music entertainment’

‘Hustle’ is however streaming on all music platforms as Nasty Bigsmoke is set to make an impact in the Nigerian music scene.

Listen and share your thoughts below

