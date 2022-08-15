.

The Nasarawa State Government has assured of its commitment to the payment of gratuities and pension allowances to pensioners to improve their standards of living and that of their family members.

The Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Pensions, Alhaji Abdullahi Adoke, stated this while speaking in Lafia.

He explained that the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration was saving N50 million monthly to settle the backlogs of gratuities to its retirees in the state.

According to him, payment of N150 million is disbursed quarterly on a first come basis, and the government is always ensuring prompt payment of pension allowances to its pensioners on monthly basis.

He said that Governor Sule was up-and-doing in ensuring improved wellbeing for pensioners in the state as he was up-to-date in the payment of pensions to pensioners in the state.

“Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration is committed to the welfare of pensioners in the state; that is why the state government is up-to-date in the payment of pensions.

“Governor Sule is also doing his best in the payment of gratuities in the state,” he said.

Adoke also disclosed that the state government would soon digitalise the pension administration in the state to tackle the challenges facing the sector.

The SSA urged the pensioners to continue to engage in productive ventures to improve their standards of living and that of their family members, urging the people to support Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023.

