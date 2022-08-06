By jeremiah Urowayino

In a bid to support the healthcare system in Lagos State, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity under its NAS Medical Mission has donated various medical items to the healthcare system in Lagos.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Isheri Primary Healthcare Centre in Magodo, Lagos, and the Police Area F medical centre in Ikeja, the NAS Capoon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, said the donation of the medical items was part of the support of NAS to deepen healthcare penetration in Lagos.

He noted that the intervention was part of the group’s support to assist the government and the needy in society, saying Government cannot do it alone.

Owoaje said as a humanitarian and advocacy organization, one of its cardinal objectives is to help the needy in society by providing a support base for them.

The NAS Capoon disclosed that through its NAS Medical Mission, thousands of people who are medically underserved and where government health facilities are lacking have benefited from the initiative.

He noted that the medical mission has helped to nip some life-threatening ailments in the bud because some people only get to discover that they have one form of health challenge or the other when they come for the free medical consultation offered by the group.

Beyond the medical mission, Owoaje disclosed that NAS as an advocacy group has used its research various research methodology tools to help Government identify areas of need of citizens so that attention is paid to addressing such demands.

Owoaje said NAS recently provided a borehole to a community that depended on pond water for survival in Abuja

He also added that NAS through one of its advocacy arms, the Legal Assistance and Citizens Rights Initiative(LACRI) offers free legal services for the underprivileged.

He said LACRI has equally been working with the various correctional services to decongest the prison, especially for those who have been unjustly detained but due to paucity of funds could not afford legal representation.

He worried that the growing number of awaiting trial inmates is a source of concern to NAS because it has in no small measure contributed to the challenge of prison congestion, hence the reason that if offers legal support for this category of inmates.

Receiving the medical items on behalf of Isheri Healthcare Center, Dr.Wasiu Owoyele thanked members of NAS for identifying with Healthcare Centre, saying the material and human resource support will go a long way in assisting indigent patients.

He added that the drugs is a huge leap for patients that cannot afford them, promising that they would be put to good use and in an equitable manner.

Part of the medical donations by NAS included Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical workers, drugs of all types and for different age categories, and clutches for accident victims and physically challenged patients.

