…Vows to eradicate human trafficking in Nigeria

By Evelyn Usman

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP has taken its anti human trafficking campaign to transport companies in the country , with a charge to drivers and passengers to collaborate with the agency to eradicate human trafficking in Nigeria.

The agency’s first port of call was the ABC Transport Company, in Jibowu, Lagos, yesterday, where a banner that highlighted ways victims and suspects of human traffickers could be identified were handed over to the company as well as stickers displaying the agency’s toll free line : 627 .

NAPTIP’s Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution Department ,Ijeoma Amugo, explained that the visit of NAPTIP’s delegation to the transport company was to launch the anti human trafficking project between the agency and ABC Transport.

The project which she said was sponsored by the Canadian government through its consultant- Ark Group, was to sensitize drivers, passengers and the general public on the dangers of human trafficking.

She said: “ The project is also aimed at enlightening drivers and passengers on the signs to look out for in victims and suspects of human trafficking.

“There are toll free numbers on the stickers that will be pasted on all vehicles travelling in and out of Lagos. If anyone identifies a victim or suspect of human trafficking, he or she is expected to call 627 and NAPTIP will intervene.”.

Signs to look out for included : malnourished appearance of suspects; avoidance of eye contact, victims looking scared and unsure of their destinations, as well as visible injury and abuse.

Other signs to look out for according to the agency, were : victims having no identification documents, being within same age range, together in groups and under the control of another person, as well as incoherent stories and not in control of their travel documents.

Asked how it was possible for the agency to respond swiftly to distress calls, especially when a vehicle is on transit, Amugo responded, “ We have a Rapid Response Squad. When a victim is identified and is reported to NAPTIP, the squad will strategise on the best way to rescue the victim and arrest the suspect .

“Besides, we have our commands spread across the federation. We have about nine zonal commands, including state liaison offices and state commands. We work hand –in- hand so that at any point , there is somebody ready and willing to respond to distress call”.

She informed that NAPTIP had previously organised seminars with ABC, expressing delight at the cooperation of the drivers to the issue of human trafficking.

The sensitization according to her, would also be taken to other transport companies in Nigeria, adding that the agency would not rest on its oars until human trafficking was eradicated in Nigeria.

In his remark, the Group Head, Strategy and marketing, ABC Transport, Mr Victor Nneji, hinted that as part of the company’s security strategy, it had always been in the fore front of the campaign against human trafficking.

He said, “ The collaboration with NAPTIP did not start today. On our own, we have been sensitising our drivers.

” The only new thing now is that we are taking this a step further by putting it out there to also enlighten members of the public who are traveling with us.

“Since we are involved in this campaign, our passengers will see the need to take it serious”.

RELATED NEWS