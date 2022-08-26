By Emmanuel Okogba

Napoli have said they will only let striker, Victor Osimhen join Manchester United if they will get €120 million and wantaway forward, Cristiano Ronaldo on loan in a cash plus swap deal.

Ronaldo has not hidden his desire to leave the club in search of Champions League football and had even reportedly offered his services to a number of clubs all to no avail.

Osimhen on the other hand has begun his season in the Serie A on a flying note scoring two goals already in as many games.

According to Italian Football TV, Gli Azzurri told Manchester United they’d want €120m for Osimhen plus Ronaldo moving the opposite direction to Napoli on loan with United paying his entire salary.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, Vanguard learned, is pushing to try and have Cristiano play in the Champions League this year.

The Portugese has only started once in United’s three league games this season – the 4-0 drubbing by Brenford.

RELATED NEWS