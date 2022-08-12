.

… Commend Troops for degrading terrorists in North East

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya has commissioned a primary school and secretariat complexes at the 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, in Borno state.

The completion of projects, was to provide working and teaching environments to women and teachers at the military cantonment.

This is even as she applauded Government and gallant efforts put in by military troops, other security agencies as well as stakeholders that led to the degrading of remnants of terrorists, which according to her, has brought about gradual peace currently witnessed in the North East.

According to her, the completion of the projects has mainstreamed NAOWA’s agenda in strengthening the standards of its schools and other facilities across the country.

Besides, she added that members of NAOWA have already keyed into upholding the tenets of unity and service to humanity.

“The actualization of these projects is a testimony of the importance that NAOWA ensures high quality of education by providing a conducive and befitting teaching and learning environments,” she said.

She also commended the past and present Chairpersons of NAOWA, 7 Division, Nigerian Army for completing the two projects for inauguration.

She, therefore, called on officers’ and soldiers’ wives and their husbands to invest in education of their children by providing them with qualitative and functional education.

The education investments, according to her, be sustained and consolidated to serve humanity and the less privileged in society.

Besides the commissioning of projects, Salamatu in collaboration with the Chairperson NAOWA 7 Division, Mrs. Safiya Shaibu also engaged and presented 20 women who were trained and empowered in skills acquisitions and trades with each of them given a Certificate, starter packs and a token.

The training of women was funded by the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa with the distribution of starter-packs for baking, pastry, make-ups and veil-making.

The engagement and empowerment of the targeted women, are to restore their livelihoods in the barracks.

In his own contribution, the Force Commander, Operation Lake Sanity, Major General Ibrahim Khalifa announced the sponsorship of additional 20 women to undergo such empowerment training programme, after which, they would be given starter packs.

Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs. Shaibu thanked the NAOWA President for initiating numerous people oriented projects in the 7 Division, adding that the newly commissioned Secretariat Complex and the classroom blocks with interior furnishing, fenced with Gate and landscaping will give teachers, pupils and guardians conducive atmosphere for learning and other official engagements.

The occasion was well attended by the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Waidi Shaibu and top military brass including their wives.

Vanguard also gathered that Mrs. Yahaya took time and visit wounded troops who are receiving medical attention at the 7 Div Hospital, even as she prayed God to grant the injured ones quick recovery.

